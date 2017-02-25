Thousands Expected At Immigration, Transgender Protests In Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) — Protesters will hold at least two anti-Donald Trump demonstrations on Saturday in Chicago.
CBS 2’s Lauren Victory reports.
Hundreds are expected in the Boystown neighborhood for a transgender rights demonstration. Advocates are angry about the Trump administration’s decision to change federal protections for trans students regarding bathroom use. States and possibly individual school districts will now have the power to decide what bathroom students can use.
Speeches for the transgender rights event start at 12 p.m. at Halsted and Roscoe. The talks will be followed by a march.
Around 1,600 people may flock to the Loop to protest Trump’s immigration ideas on Saturday as well.
The Latinos Against Trump rally is supposed to start at 2 p.m.
The Boystown demonstrators said they will walk in solidarity with the immigration protesters.