1 Dead, 5 Hurt In Gary Shooting

GARY, Ind. (CBS) — One person is dead and at least five were injured after a shooting Sunday morning outside a club in Gary, Indiana.
Dvontai Wright, 25, was killed in the 1700 block of Grant Street outside the Hustle & Joe’s Nightclub. Family members say he was celebrating a cousin’s birthday, who was also shot. They also claimed Wright was a father of two and worked at the Majestic Star Casino.
Sources said rival gangs allegedly got into a fight and started shooting at each other after the club let out. The club owner, who did not want to be identified, disputed the fight claim.
Gary Police have not said much about the incident.