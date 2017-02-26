Blackhawks Beat Blues, 4-2

CHICAGO (AP) — Artem Anisimov scored with 5:20 left in the third period to lift the Chicago Blackhawks over the St. Louis Blues, 4-2, on Sunday night for their fourth straight win and ninth in their last 10.

Anisimov beat Jake Allen on the glove side from the right edge of the crease for his 22nd goal after taking a pinpoint cross-ice pass from linemate Artemi Panarin. Tanner Kero added an empty-netter with 2.6 seconds left.

Patrick Kane assisted on Anisimov’s winner and scored a power-play goal. Jonathan Toews also had a goal and an assist for surging Chicago, which pulled one point behind first-place Minnesota in the Central Division and Western Conference.

Blackhawks defenseman Duncan Keith had an assist for his 500th NHL point.

Magnus Paajarvi and Alex Pietrangelo scored for the Blues, who played their first game following their bye week and lost their third straight.

Scott Darling made 30 saves as he stepped in for No. 1 goalie Corey Crawford, who was ill and ruled out by coach Joel Quenneville at the team’s morning skate.

Allen blocked 38 shots.

Toews has nine goals and 15 assists in his last 14 games. Kane has nine goals and six assists in his last 10.

Toews opened the scoring 4:18 in with a quick forehand move to cap a crisp, rink-long passing series with his linemates.

Kane finished a give-and-go with Toews to make it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 11:44, beating Allen on the short side with a shot from the left circle.

Paajarvi cut it to 2-1 with 3:06 left in the period. He skated in alone and beat Darling between the legs after linemate Jori Lehtera forced defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk into a turnover at the Blackhawks’ blue line.

Pietrangelo’s power-play goal with 7:27 left in the second tied it at 2. With the Blackhawks’ defense backing in, he took David Perron’s feed and beat Darling on the glove side.

NOTES: Darling was backed up by Lars Johansson, who was recalled from the Rockford IceHogs of the AHL on Sunday. Johansson arrived at the United Center in time, even though the IceHogs played at Ontario, California, on Sunday night. … Tomas Jurco, acquired by Chicago on Friday from Detroit for a draft pick, made his Blackhawks debut. … Chicago D Niklas Hjalmarsson (upper-body) missed the game and is day-to-day. He skated five shifts on Thursday against Arizona before leaving. … D Jay Bouwmeester played his 300th game with St. Louis. … The Blues healthy scratches were F Nail Yakupov and D Robert Bortuzzo. … Chicago F Dennis Rasmussen sat out.

UP NEXT

Blues: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night before a three-game trip against Central Division rivals.

Blackhawks: Host Pittsburgh on Wednesday night in first of two regular season meetings between the teams.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press.