Pedestrian Struck By Freight Train In Antioch

ANTIOCH — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a freight train Saturday afternoon in north suburban Antioch, according to police.
Shortly before 4 p.m., officers responded to the North Avenue railroad crossing for a report that a person was struck by a Canadian National Railroad train, Antioch police said.
The person was walking on the tracks about 200 yards south of the North Avenue crossing when they were struck and killed, police said.
Police were investigating Saturday.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)