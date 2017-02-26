Police: Man Killed In East Side Drive-By Shooting

CHICAGO — A man was killed in an East Side neighborhood drive-by shooting that left another man hurt early Sunday on the Far South Side, police said.
Two 18-year-old men were getting into a parked vehicle about 1:20 a.m. in the 10900 block of South Mackinaw when a silver Chevrolet Malibu drove by and someone inside fired shots in their direction, according to Chicago Police.
One man was shot in the back and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
The other man suffered a laceration to his left ear, thought to be cause by shattered glass from the vehicle. He was taken in good condition to Trinity Hospital, police said.
