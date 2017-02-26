Thousands ‘Hustle Up The Hancock’ To Fight Lung Disease

CHICAGO (CBS) — Nearly 4,000 people hustled up Chicago’s John Hancock Building Sunday to raise awareness and funds for the fight against lung disease.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
The Respiratory Health Association’s “Hustle Up The Hancock” event celebrated its 20th anniversary Sunday. Participants proceeded up 94 flights of stairs to support local efforts to promote clean air, and help people live better through research, education and policy change.
Some climbers like Jim Falcone did the event for the challenge. He trained a month and a half before participating.
“That’s all I have for ya,” he huffed as he reached the end of his climb.
According to a Respiratory Health Association press release, nearly half of the registrants indicated that lung health concerns have affected their lives, including Stacy Litka. Her father died from lung cancer at age 45. Many of her family members now participate in the event.
“We talk about him a lot as we prepare for the event, and this is why we’re here,” she said.
“Hustle Up The Hancock” has raised more than $1 million annually since 2007. Since the event began in 1998, it has raised more than $16 million for the Respiratory Health Association’s programs and research.