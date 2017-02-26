Woman Charged After Fatal East Garfield Park Crash

CHICAGO — A 25-year-old woman has been charged with driving under the influence and causing a crash that left a man dead early Thursday in the East Garfield Park neighborhood on the West Side.
A Kia and a Volkswagen collided shortly after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Lake, according to Chicago Police. The crash caused both vehicles to strike a concrete support pillar under the CTA tracks.
A man in the Volkswagen was taken to Norwegian American Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. He remained unidentified Thursday morning, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Alicia Fields, the 25-year-old driver of the Kia, was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, according to police.
Fields, of the 3400 block of West Fulton, was later taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of DUI alcohol and given a traffic citation for failure to reduce speed, police said.
