1 Killed, 4 Wounded In Shooting Outside Gary Nightclub

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 25-year-old man was killed and four other people were wounded in a shooting early Sunday outside a nightclub in Gary, Indiana.

Gary police said they were called to the 1700 block of Grant Street early Sunday for a call of active shooters. Five people were shot, including Dvontai Wright, who was pronounced dead at 4:15 a.m.

Wright’s mother, Tanesha Wright, said he was at Hustle & Joe’s nightclub, celebrating a cousin’s birthday.

“They went out and somebody started shooting them,” said Wright’s mother, she said.

Dvontai was a father of two boys.

“Now these two beautiful little boys are left without a father,” said Dvontai’s great aunt, Tanya Moss.

Wright also worked as a dealer at the Majestic Star Casino in Gary.

“He was a good, good, good man,” Tanesha Wright said. “He stayed out of trouble. He was a good man.”

Dvontai’s cousin and three other people also were wounded in the shooting.

Dozens of shell casings were seen on the ground outside the nightclub after the shooting. Bullets also pierced the glass of a nearby restaurant, and struck the side of Beverly Barnes’ home.

“I saw a bunch of people running, ducking. Then I heard three different gun shots,” neighbor Beverly Barnes said. “Could have easily hit me.”

Sources said a fight between rival gangs started inside the club and spilled outside, but the club owner said otherwise.

“We was inside the club; everybody was enjoying themselves. There was no fight. There was no arugments. There was no nothing inside the club,” he said.

No one was in custody Sunday night.

Dvontai’s family pleaded with any potential witnesses to come forward with information about the shooting.