9 Spring Cleaning Tips For Your Office

Clearing clutter is a common practice for businesses and individuals alike. After tax time, it’s great to pack up your receipts and projects from the past year and focus on what’s new. It’s also the best time to clean your office, get rid of the old equipment you don’t need and upgrade the new equipment that you do.

1. Physically Clean Your Office

Following cold and flu season, a clean office can reduce the risk of continually spreading germs throughout the office. Although sick employees should be encouraged to clean their work stations when returning to work, a thorough de-germing will help keep your workforce healthy and organized.

2. Upgrade Printers

One of the best ways to ensure that all documents are stored correctly is to invest in an all-in-one printer with scanning and access to a cloud based storage system. A device like the Canon MAXIFY MB5420 allow employees to access files even after you’ve filed the paper copies, which is especially important if you use off site file storage.

3. Clear The Memory

It’s important to clean the cloud periodically to maximize your memory usage. While spring cleaning the office, take the time to monitor what’s currently in the cloud and delete documents that are no longer relevant.

4. Don’t Forget The Furniture

If it’s been a while since you’ve replaced regular furniture, such as office chairs, look into it. If chairs are worn, they may be hurting your employees. Consider investing in ergonomically correct chairs, keyboards, etc., along with standing work stations.

5. Clean Up Your Hard Drive

When hard drives get full, it can hamper the performance of your computer. If your company’s computers are older, make sure you regularly run scans to compress and optimize files on the hard drive. By doing so, you can enhance the computer’s performance.

6. Recycle Old Reports

If you’ve got a ton of old paper reports lying around, disassemble them and consider reusing them. Single-sided pages can be used to print non-essential documents, including drafts and notes. Everything else can be recycled, clearing up shelf space for more recent documents.

7. Organize

For the files that you’ve chosen to keep on the cloud, organize them in a method that is easy for any employee to follow. Make sure that every one of your documents is in a logical folder and easily accessible.

8. Disinfect Your Phone

It is a well-known fact that phones can quickly become disgusting. One way to prevent this is to keep anti-bacterial microfiber cloths that are specifically made for phones with you. If you don’t have them, mix a 40/60 alcohol/water solution into a spray bottle, and spray a phone-safe cloth to wipe your phone free of germs.

9. Clean The Vents

Computers, printers and other electronics have vents to keep the electronic components from overheating, but these can easily become dirty with lint. Keep your electronics running smoothly by using a microfiber cloth and cotton swans to clear dust and lint from these vents.

Looking to streamline your small business’s workflow? Visit usa.canon.com/maxify.

For more tips and inspiration for small business owners,

visit CBS Small Business Pulse Chicago.