Among Tuesday’s Elections: Chicago’s 4th Ward, Evanston and Aurora’s Mayorals

(CBS) — Voters will be going to the polls in a limited number of communities tomorrow, but a few of the contests are significant — for their residents at least.
WBBM Political Editor Craig Dellimore reports.
Technically, it’s Primary Day at the polls, and most elections in the Chicago area are non-partisan. But, here in Chicago, the single election is a big deal.
Fourth Ward Ald. Sophia King is fighting to hold onto her seat against four challengers: political activist Gregory Seal Livingston, attorney Ebony Lucas, Gerald Scott McCarthy, and attorney Marcellus Moore Jr. This is a special election because the former alderman, Will Burns, quit to join the private sector a year ago.
Among other elections, there are mayors races in the north suburban city of Evanston and the west suburban city of Aurora.
In Aurora, former Mayor Tom Weisner decided to call it quits for health reasons. Leading candidates in the race include state Rep. Linda Chapa LaVia, aldermen Richard Irvin and Mike Saville and City Hall official Rick Guzman. Chapa LaVia has Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan’s backing, which has been a two-edged sword, depending on how voters feel about the Speaker.
North of Chicago, Evanston mayor Elizabeth Tisdahl is not seeking re-election. The race to replace her includes professor of social work Gary Gaspard, aldermen Mark Tendam and Brian Miller, attorney Jeff Smith and consultant Stephen Hagerty.
There are also some hotly contested local races in Maywood and Calumet City, among other places.