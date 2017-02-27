Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews Named 2nd Star Of The Week

(CBS) Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews was named the NHL’s second star of the week.
Toews had multi-point games as Chicago won all three of its contests last week. That included a hat trick in a win against Minnesota last Tuesday. Toews also had two assists in the Blackhawks’ victory against the Coyotes and a goal and an assists in a win against the Blues.
Toews has 16 goals and 30 assists this season and is amid a six-game points streak.
Predators winger Filip Forsberg was the league’s first star of the week.
In other Blackhawks news Monday, they reassigned goalie Lars Johansson to AHL Rockford.