Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews Named 2nd Star Of The Week

February 27, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews

(CBS) Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews was named the NHL’s second star of the week.

Toews had multi-point games as Chicago won all three of its contests last week. That included a hat trick in a win against Minnesota last Tuesday. Toews also had two assists in the Blackhawks’ victory against the Coyotes and a goal and an assists in a win against the Blues.

Toews has 16 goals and 30 assists this season and is amid a six-game points streak.

Predators winger Filip Forsberg was the league’s first star of the week.

In other Blackhawks news Monday, they reassigned goalie Lars Johansson to AHL Rockford.

