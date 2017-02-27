Business Down In Chicago’s Little Village, Amid Fear Of Trump Immigration Policies

(CBS) – The stock market may be booming since the November election, but businesses in one predominantly Hispanic Chicago neighborhood are doing the opposite.
CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports that owners believe it’s due to fear of the unknown.
On Chicago’s Southwest Side, the Little Village neighborhood and its dozens of shops and businesses is usually thriving. But the contribution it makes to the overall economy is dipping.
Jamie di Paulo is the Little Village Chamber of Commerce’s executive director. He says since Donald Trump’s election, neighborhood businesses overall have seen a 5 to 20 percent drop.
“The business right now is very low because people are scared,” says Vicente Torres.
He is the owner of Tecnicentro Automotive, who has also seen business drop. Torres says some in the predominantly Hispanic community are afraid of sweeping deportation — others, of what might happen.
The chamber has started a campaign to inform residents of their rights and laws. A flyer is being displayed in businesses. The hope: to help ease fears.