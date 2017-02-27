Chance The Rapper, Gov. Rauner To Meet About Education Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following up on a request made earlier this month, Chance The Rapper says he and Gov. Rauner will meet on Wednesday to discuss education funding for Chicago schools.
Chance first made the meeting pitch after Rauner congratulated the musician for his Grammy Awards earlier this month.
The Illinois governor had kindly tweeted congratulations to Chance after his big night.
Sensing an opportunity from a politician whose tweet was arguably opportunistic, Chance politely asked if the two could have a little chat.
A few hours later, the governor agreed to a meeting.
Now the two will talk Wednesday.
Rauner says he also is looking forward to hearing the artist’s ideas.