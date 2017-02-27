Chance The Rapper, Gov. Rauner To Meet About Education Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — Following up on a request made earlier this month, Chance The Rapper says he and Gov. Rauner will meet on Wednesday to discuss education funding for Chicago schools.

I'm meeting privately with the governor Wednesday. The two of us will address funding education in Chicago. I'm eager to hear his ideas. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 27, 2017

Chance first made the meeting pitch after Rauner congratulated the musician for his Grammy Awards earlier this month.

The Illinois governor had kindly tweeted congratulations to Chance after his big night.

Congrats to @Chancetherapper for making history as an independent artist and taking home 3 Grammys. IL is proud that you're one of our own. — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Sensing an opportunity from a politician whose tweet was arguably opportunistic, Chance politely asked if the two could have a little chat.

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

A few hours later, the governor agreed to a meeting.

Let's set up a meeting soon. Looking forward to our conversation @chancetherapper ! https://t.co/5ikiWOhuLp — Bruce Rauner (@GovRauner) February 13, 2017

Now the two will talk Wednesday.

Rauner says he also is looking forward to hearing the artist’s ideas.