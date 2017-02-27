LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Chicago Public Schools May Close Early Without State Funding Boost

February 27, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Close Early, CPS, Dana Kozlov, education funding

(CBS) — Chicago’s public schools may close nearly weeks early, on June 1 in stead of June 20, if the cash-strapped system does not receive a funding infusion from state government, the city’s top education official warned Monday.

The announcement ties in with a civil rights-based lawsuit Chicago Public Schools has filed against the state of Illinois, challenging the way education funding is distributed across the state.

CPS CEO Forrest Claypool says the June 1 closure is a “worst-case scenario,” if a judge doesn’t expedite the lawsuit or if Gov. Bruce Rauner and lawmakers do not act.

“We will work to find any options to avoid a shortened school year,” Claypool told reporters at a news conference at CPS headquarters.

Claypool has criticized Rauner recently for vetoing a pension-funding bill that blew a more than $200 million hole in the current Chicago school budget. Gov. Rauner says he wanted a comprehensive funding-reform measure from lawmakers.

Ending the school year early — or starting summer break early —  presumably would set parents scrambling to make arrangements for their children. Safety also would be an issue because schools are seen as safe havens in some Chicago neighborhoods.

 

