Made In Chicago: Chicago Candle Factory

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Candle Factory Owner Jared Wisbrod and his staff slice the tops off old liquor bottles in Humboldt Park and put their candles inside. Wisbrod said there are thousands of bottles in the factory space.
“It was all going to be garbage, and now it’s not,” he said.
WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
Wisbrod has a complicated backstory. He said he was on three-year probation for marijuana possession in Texas. He calls this “down time” a turning point in his life that influenced his decision to own a company.
“I don’t recommend getting arrested in Texas, but the only way I was going to stop what I was doing was something like that happening,” he said.
The factory owner said he started collecting old bottles because he used to be a hard drinker. He carried a flask of bourbon everywhere he went, which resulted many empty liquor bottles that eventually became candles.
Wisbrod’s friends claimed they liked his product, but he wasn’t sure until he visited a market a couple years ago. Strangers at the craft fair appreciated his candles as well.
“And that’s when I knew,” he said.