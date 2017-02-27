Man Fatally Struck By Vehicle In Lansing

February 27, 2017 3:01 PM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man died early Friday after he was struck by a vehicle in south suburban Lansing.

Lonnie Graham, 43, was struck by a vehicle in the 2500 block of 178th Street in Lansing, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Graham, a Lansing resident, was pronounced dead at the scene at 2:25 a.m. Friday, according to the medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy found he died of multiple injuries after being struck by a vehicle and his death was ruled an accident.

A Lansing police spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for information about the crash.

