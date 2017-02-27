Police Warn Of Robberies At West Side CTA Bus Stops

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police were warning commuters after four robberies at CTA bus stops on the West Side.
Each of the robberies happened between the hours of 11 a.m. and 11 p.m.
The first was on Feb. 2 around 11 a.m. near Madison Street and Cicero Avenue.
Five days later, two more happened about five hours apart, one near Kedzie Avenue and Roosevelt Road, and the other near Chicago Avenue and Pulaski Road.
The fourth robbery was on Feb. 15, in the middle of the afternoon, at Kedzie and Roosevelt.
In two of the robberies, the suspect approached the victims and removed valuables from their pockets. In the other two, the robber stole wallets from the victims’ hands.
Anyone with information on the robberies should call Chicago police.