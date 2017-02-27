Texas Couple Posts Syringe-Filled Pregnancy Announcement Portraying Their Journey

HOUSTON (CBS) — The light at the end of a long, difficult struggle.

A Texas couple announced their pregnancy on Facebook – but the picture one would imagine to accompany the news is not what one would expect. The picture contained two baby onesies inside a circle of 452 plastic syringes. CBS Dallas Fort Worth has the story.

The imagine represents the struggle the couple went through, before receiving the miracle of pregnancy, with not just one child, but two. Lauren Walker, expecting mother, said the photo represents the injections she had to take in order to become pregnant with the help of doctors at the Houston Fertility Institute.

The Facebook post begins with, “We prayed for 953 days…452 Needles, 1000’s of tears, 1 corrective surgery, 4 clomid/letrozole attempts, 2 IVF rounds, 3 failed transfers & 1 Amazing GOD. We are overwhelmed with joy to finally announce that we are expecting boy/girl TWINS!! Duke & Diana Walker – August 2017”

Two months before Christmas 2015, Lauren was given the news that the couple’s latest attempt was unsuccessful. She thought about giving up, but then sought faith.

“For anyone struggling, may our story give you comfort and hope,” Walker wrote on Facebook. “They say ‘When you ask God for something He either says ‘yes’ and gives it to you. Or he says ‘ok’ and makes you wait. Or he says ‘no’, makes you wait longer, and gives you something better.'”

Walker said their twins, Duke and Diana, a boy and a girl are due in August.

“I feel like I’ve won the life-lottery,” Walker wrote on Facebook. “I carry battle scars on my heart that will always remind me of what it took to receive these two precious blessings. And I would do this 2,000 times over and over, again and again.”

The couple hopes their story helps others keep faith through the struggles with pregnancy.