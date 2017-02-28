17-Year-Old Boy Wounded In West Pullman Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy was wounded Tuesday afternoon in a West Pullman shooting on the Far South Side.
It happened just after 4 p.m. when the boy was walking in the 11500 block of South LaSalle, according to Chicago Police. A gold vehicle drove up and someone inside fired shots.
The victim was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.
Area South detectives are investigating.
