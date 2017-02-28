Blackhawks Acquire Johnny Oduya In Trade With Stars

(CBS) Johnny Oduya is coming back to Chicago for another championship push.
The Stars traded the 11-year veteran defenseman Oduya to the Blackhawks on Tuesday evening, reuniting him with the organization he won Stanley Cups with in 2013 and 2015.
Chicago sent forward Mark McNeill and a conditional 2018 fourth-round draft pick back to Dallas. The conditional pick will turn into a third-rounder if the Blackhawks advance advance to the Western Conference Final and Oduya plays in at least 50 percent of the games in the first two rounds of the playoffs. The Stars will also retain 50 percent of Oduya’s salary.
The 35-year-old Oduya has one goal and six assists in 37 games this season. He’s dealt with an ankle injury recently.
Oduya will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end. He signed a two-year with the Stars in July 2015 as the Blackhawks couldn’t offer similar money while facing a salary cap crunch. Oduya played in Chicago from 2012-’15.
McNeill, 24, had appeared in one NHL game with the Blackhawks. He has 28 points (six goals, 22 assists) in 58 games this season with the Rockford Icehogs of the AHL.