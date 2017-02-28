Bovada Sets Cubs’ Over/Under Wins Total At 95.5, Highest In Big Leagues

February 28, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs

(CBS) On every front, the defending champion Cubs are the favorites to win the 2017 World Series title.

Bovada has set the Cubs’ over/under wins total at 95.5, the highest mark in the big leagues. The Dodgers have the second-highest expectations, with their mark set at 93.5. The Red Sox and Indians follow at 92.5.

The Cubs are expected to dominate the NL Central, as the next-highest wins total among division foes was the Cardinals’ 84.5.

The rebuilding White Sox have some of the league’s lowest expectations, with an over/under wins total set at 69.5. That’s the second-lowest mark, behind only the Padres’ 66.5.

