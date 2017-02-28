Bovada Sets Cubs’ Over/Under Wins Total At 95.5, Highest In Big Leagues

(CBS) On every front, the defending champion Cubs are the favorites to win the 2017 World Series title.
Bovada has set the Cubs’ over/under wins total at 95.5, the highest mark in the big leagues. The Dodgers have the second-highest expectations, with their mark set at 93.5. The Red Sox and Indians follow at 92.5.
The Cubs are expected to dominate the NL Central, as the next-highest wins total among division foes was the Cardinals’ 84.5.
The rebuilding White Sox have some of the league’s lowest expectations, with an over/under wins total set at 69.5. That’s the second-lowest mark, behind only the Padres’ 66.5.