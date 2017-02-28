Eight Wounded By Gunfire Tuesday, Ending A Violent February In Chicago

(STMW) — At least eight people were wounded in shootings across Chicago on Tuesday, as February ended with a total of 210 gunshot victims in the city.

Forty-five of the victims this month have died, according to Chicago Sun-Times data. Since Jan. 1, at least 515 people have been shot in Chicago, 96 fatally.

Chicago Police touted promising early results from new technology and crime-fighting initiatives introduced this year, with a 40 percent drop in shootings in the Harrison District on the West Side compared to February 2016, and a 60 percent drop in the Englewood District on the South Side.

“While many of our neighborhoods have not seen a single murder this year, gun violence is plaguing neighborhoods on our South and West Sides,” Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement after President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress, noting that the city has asked for federal resources in combating violence.

“The better question, I’d suggest, is whether the President cares enough about violence in our city to do more than talk or tweet about it,” Emanuel said.

The latest shooting happened about 8:45 p.m. in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side, where someone in a car opened fire on two males standing outside on 55th Street near Spaulding Avenue, hitting them in the foot, police said. They were taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

Forty-five minutes earlier, a male and female were each shot in the shoulder in Lawndale’s 3800 block of West Grenshaw, police said. They were in good condition at Mount Sinai.

About 5:15 p.m., someone shot a 29-year-old man in the abdomen in the 300 block of North Laramie in Austin. He was in serious condition at Mount Sinai.

A 17-year-old boy was walking in West Pullman’s 11500 block of South LaSalle about 4 p.m. on the Far South Side when someone in a gold vehicle shot him in the back. He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Just after 3 a.m., a 40-year-old man was walking in the 3100 block of North Kilbourn in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side when someone got out of a vehicle and shot him in the side, police said. He was in serious condition at Illinois Masonic Medical Center.

Tuesday’s first shooting happened at 1:10 a.m. in Washington Park, where a livery driver in the 6200 block of South Indiana picked up a passenger who pulled a gun and demanded the 49-year-old man’s things, police said. The driver grabbed the gun, which went off, shooting him in the finger. The suspect took off in his car; the livery driver was taken in good condition to the University of Chicago Medical Center.

