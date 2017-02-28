Hundreds Line Up For New Block Of “Hamilton” Tickets

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you haven’t seen “Hamilton” yet, now is your chance – the next block of tickets were released Tuesday and best believe the lines at the box office were long.

The line curled Tuesday morning around Dearborn Street as hundreds camped out in front of the Private Bank Theater to be one of the first to get their hands on the next block of “Hamilton” tickets.

“I’ve been here since 11:30 p.m. last night, but there were people here way before me,” laughed Myrick Jackson, Chicago.

Jackson said he came prepared, as he has been trying to get tickets online for months without any luck. WBBM’s Lisa Fielding reports.

“I brought a chair and a little sleeping bag to keep me warm real quick,” he said.

Jackson scored tickets, and though his tickets are not until the end of December, but he said it’s worth the wait.

“I told my husband, don’t tell anybody how crazy I am,” laughed Florence Banack, Evanston.

Banack has been wanting to see the show, so when she heard the next block was released, she decided to come down and wait in line.

Among those in line was Maxine Mar, who took the train in from Burr Ridge.

“I’ve tried many times online,” she said. “I’ve done the lottery everyday and this was a big chance. I listen to the music every day when I work out. I’m really excited.”

And Joe Marcinek from Crowne Point, who grabbed his spot in line at 6 a.m. Tuesday morning…

“I’m super excited to finally get in and see it,” Marcinek said.

Patrick DeCori of Chicago bought tickets for Feb. 5, but didn’t use them because it was Superbowl Sunday.

“We decided to watch the game instead. I gave them to my brother, so this is my second chance. We are going to make sure we get the appropriate dates so everyone can make it this time.”

Sixteen more weeks of performances through Jan. 7 of next year are now on sale. The show opened in Chicago in October and has been playing to sold out crowds ever since.

Prices range between $65 and $190 for regular performances. There is a limit of six tickets per household. The online day-of-show lottery for $10 seats will continue.

“Hamilton” is a story about the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton; and was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, who tells the story using rap and hip hop music.