Jewish Cemetery Takes Extra Precautions After Nationwide Vandalism

CHICAGO (CBS) — The director of a Chicago area Jewish cemetery said he is taking extra precautions following vandalism of Jewish cemeteries in Saint Louis and Philadelphia.
The headstones are not just pieces of granite, saif David Penzell, director of operations at a Chicago area Jewish cemetery. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“They represent someone’s mother, someone’s sister, someone’s aunt. And it is so disrespectful.”
In light of the destruction at other Jewish cemeteries, Penzell has taken some steps here.
“We have off-duty police patrolling the cemetery. We have extra employees in the cemetery, after hours – as well as, shall we say, enhanced security measures in and around the cemetery.”
Penzell asks that we not use the name or even mention the name of the suburb where the Jewish cemetery is.
“I prefer that we stay under the radar, so to speak.”