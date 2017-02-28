Man Seriously Wounded In Belmont Gardens Shooting

February 28, 2017 6:27 AM
CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was seriously wounded in a shooting early Tuesday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side.

The 40-year-old told investigators he was walking down the street at 3:01 a.m. in the 3100 block of North Kilbourn when someone got out of a vehicle and shot him, according to Chicago Police.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the side and was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2017. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

