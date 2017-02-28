Man Shot In Face And Neck In Longwood Manor

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was shot and critically wounded Monday afternoon in the Longwood Manor neighborhood on the South Side.
Shortly before 1 p.m., the 30-year-old was walking in the 9500 block of South Bishop when two males walked up and opened fire, according to Chicago Police.
The man suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was taken in critical condition to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said.
