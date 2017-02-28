Man Who Helped Scam Cubs, Cancer Survivor Gets 6 Months In Jail

CHICAGO (CBS) — Joseph Gurdak landed in the feds’ crosshairs because he helped scam the Chicago Cubs out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. But along the way, it was discovered he also embezzled $358,000 from a client who had been struggling with breast cancer.

He used some of her money to buy toy trains, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

Gurdak, 73, of Park Ridge, was sentenced to 6 months in jail Tuesday in federal court. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin cited Gurdak’s advanced age for the relatively light sentence.

Gurdak pleaded guilty in July to one count of mail fraud and one count of filing a false tax return. He admitted he helped Marc Hamid, the former co-owner of Skybox on Sheffield, file false royalty statements with the Cubs that underreported Skybox’s attendance between 2007 and 2015.

The scam cost the Cubs about $245,000, and the feds hold Gurdak responsible for $127,552 of that.

Gurdak spent much of Tuesday’s sentencing hearing with his head against his hands, which were often balled into fists.

Hamid has already been sentenced to 18 months in prison after being found guilty by a jury of four counts of mail fraud and five counts of illegally structuring bank transactions.

The feds say Hamid “led the charge” in the scam against the Cubs. But Gurdak embezzled $358,000 on his own from Christine Shaw, a longtime client. Prosecutors said he took advantage of their close relationship and his position as her accountant.

“(Gurdak’s) embezzlement from Ms. Shaw was reprehensible,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Barry Jonas wrote.