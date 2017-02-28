Rauner Simplifies Job-Application Program In Case Of Strike

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner’s administration has made it easier to find temporary workers in case a major public-employee union strikes.
The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees state council says hiring replacements would be illegal.
Rauner attorney Dennis Murashko said Tuesday the “Working for a Better Illinois ” website allows applicants to input the type of work they want and in what part of the state.
A news release says it will allow state agencies to quickly hire temporary workers in case of a strike. They would then begin a process to fill positions permanently.
AFSCME has been unable to settle a contract with Rauner for two years. Its 38,000 members have voted to authorize a strike.
Union spokesman Anders Lindall says Rauner should negotiate and not “intimidate.”
(TM and © Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)