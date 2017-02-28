Reward In Killings Of 2 Indiana Teenage Girls Nears $100K

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say the reward in the killings of two northern Indiana teenage girls is nearing $100,000.
State Police say donations from the public and businesses had boosted to $96,000 the reward for information leading to an arrest or arrests in the killings of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams.
Police also said Monday they’ve received about 8,800 tips in the murders.
The Delphi girls’ bodies were found Feb. 14 in a wooded area near the city about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis, a day after they vanished while hiking.
Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby says investigators remain confident they’ll eventually make an arrest.
Authorities have released two grainy photographs of a man and audio of a male saying “down the hill.” That evidence came from German’s cellphone.
