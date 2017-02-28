Severe Weather A Risk For Chicago Area Today

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hail, high winds and a threat of tornadoes are expected Tuesday evening across the Chicago area.
The threat for severe weather in Chicago increased Tuesday morning, and again in the afternoon. CBS 2’s Meteorologist Megan Glaros said the farther South you are, the more likely you are to enter the severe weather zone.
Chicago is expected to have a moist and mild environment the vast majority of the afternoon. But thunderstorms are expected to start Tuesday evening around 5:00 p.m. and have the potential to turn severe about one hour later.
One severe thunderstorm warning has already been issued in Cheboygan, Michigan.
Forecasts suggest the storms may go into the midnight hours. Glaros recommended that people have their mobile phones set to receive weather warnings.
A cold front is expected to pass through Chicago on Wednesday, turning the rain to snow.