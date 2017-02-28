Severe Weather Damages Factory, Nursing Home In LaSalle County

(CBS) — The small village of Naplate in LaSalle County was especially hard hit by the severe weather, including tornadoes, that ripped through Northern Illinois Tuesday evening.

Teresa Zuk lives in Naplate and works at the LaSalle County Nursing Home in Ottawa, which was damaged by the storm.

She was at home when the storm hit.

Zuk says she tried to go to the nursing home to see if she could help but was turned back by police.

Along the way, she saw the Pilkington Glass plant, which was heavily damaged.

A staff member at the nursing home tells WBBM there were “minimal injuries” but everyone is OK.

Another Naplate resident, Kim French, tells CBS 2’s Ed Curran that her home and several others in her neighborhood sustained heavy damage. Her back yard fencing and shed were gone.

“I see a lot of open space,” she said. “I’ve never seen that much openness in the neighborhood.”

One person was reported killed in Ottawa.