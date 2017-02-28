Tornado Watch Issued For Northern Illinois, Northwest Indiana

CHICAGO (CBS) — A tornado watch has been issued for Northern Illinois and Northwest Indiana, according to the National Weather Service.
The watch means that conditions are favorable for tornadoes to form. It is in effect until 10 p.m..
“The area is being monitored for increasing severe-thunderstorm potential, including the risk for tornadoes, severe hail (possibly significant), and damaging wind gusts,” the weather service said.
Storms are expected to fire up later this afternoon and continue into the evening. The entire area has the potential for strong weather, but the risk increases south of I-80, according to CBS 2’s Ed Curran.
The fast-moving storms and risk of tornadoes are especially dangerous because they develop so quickly under the cover of darkness.
CBS 2’s Steve Baskerville expects waves of storms to continue through the early evening and then again overnight.
A similar watch was issued earlier for Southern Illinois