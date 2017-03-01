SEVERE STORMS: Elderly Man Killed By Falling Tree | Ottawa "Locked Down ... Streets Are Not Safe" | VIDEO: Drone 2 Surveys Damage | Survivors Dig Through "War Zone Disaster" | Submit Pics/Videos

Blackhawks’ Jonathan Toews Named NHL’s ‘First Star’ For February

March 1, 2017 12:35 PM
Filed Under: Chicago Blackhawks, Jonathan Toews

(CBS) Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews has been named the NHL’s “First Star” for the month of February.

Toews led the league with 18 points across 10 games in a month in which the Blackhawks went 9-1-0. Toews had at least a point in nine of the 10 games, including five multi-point performances and a hat trick on Feb. 21. Toews has 46 points this season, including 16 goals.

Predators winger Filip Forsberg and Capitals goalie Braden Holtby were the NHL’s other stars of the month.

The Blackhawks host the Penguins on Wednesday night. Chicago is second in the Western Conference, while Pittsburgh is tied for second in the Eastern Conference.

