Blase Cupich: No Immigration Agents On Church Property Without Warrant

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich is telling priests of the Roman Catholic archdiocese to not allow federal immigration agents onto church property without a warrant — but a prominent immigrant rights activist is not happy.
The letter says no warrant, no access and Cardinal Cupich calls President Trump’s immigration order “a dark moment in U.S. history.”
But the Cardinal also wrote in his letter to priests, dated Tuesday, that he will not declare Catholic churches sanctuaries, and restates Archdiocesan policy that forbids anyone other than assigned priests to live in a rectory or other church facility without written permission from him or his vicar general.
“We have not named our churches as ‘sanctuaries’ solely because it would be irresponsible to create false hope that we can protect people from law-enforcement actions, however unjust or inhumane we may view them to be,” Cupich wrote. “Moreover, immigration law does impose criminal penalties and fines for anyone who conceals, harbors or shields from detection, in any place, an alien who has come to, entered or remains in the United States in violation of the law.”
Activist and Anglican Priest, Rev. Jose Landaverde is disappointed, and said Cardinal Cupich is trying to have it both ways.
“By putting that in his letter he’s contradicting himself,” Landaverde said in an interview with WBBM.
Landaverde said hundreds of other churches across the country have declared themselves to be sanctuaries. He said millions of undocumented Catholics are looking to the church for help.