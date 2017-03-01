Dax Shepard Will Serve As VIP At 2017 Chicago Polar Plunge

CHICAGO (CBS) — Special Olympics Chicago announced Wednesday that Dax Shepard, one of the stars of Warner Bros. Pictures’ upcoming action comedy “CHiPS,” will serve as a VIP (Very Important Plunger) at this year’s Chicago Polar Plunge.
Shepard is best known from the film “Hit and Run” and TV’s “Parenthood.”
The Chicago Polar Plunge has become a nationally recognized event. Through the years, it has attracted the participation of Mayor Rahm Emanuel, Jimmy Fallon, Vince Vaughn, Lady Gaga and members from the casts of “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago PD” and “Chicago Med.”
The event is the largest fundraiser of the year for Special Olympics Chicago. Funds raised through the Chicago Polar Plunge help to provide activities, uniforms, sports equipment and much more to their athletes to keep them active and engaged throughout the year.
Other confirmed celebrity guests include former pro linebacker Brian Urlacher. Following the frigid plunge into Lake Michigan, attendees can visit the Johnsonville’s 65-foot Big Taste Grill to enjoy a free bratwurst.
More celebrity plungers are expected to be announced soon.
The Plunge is set to take place on Sunday at North Avenue Beach.