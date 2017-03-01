Fifth Man Charged With Murder Of Niles North Student In 2014

CHICAGO (CBS) — A fifth man has been charged with the murder of a Niles North high school student during a drug deal gone bad in 2014 in north suburban Skokie.

Antonio L. Hicks, 19, was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery, according to Skokie police. He is scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday.

Four others — Dzevad Avdic, 22; Myles Hughes, 22; Jeremy Ly, 22; and Nicholas Smith, 21 — were previously charged with the shooting that left 17-year-old Maxwell Gadau dead and his 17-year-old female friend wounded.

On Sept. 24, 2014, Avdic texted a 17-year-old girl to arrange a drug deal after Ly gave him her name and phone number, authorities said at the time.

Four days later, on Sept. 28, 2014, Avdic again contacted the girl and set up a drug deal before driving with Hughes, Smith and Hicks to meet her in the 9200 block of Kedvale Avenue in Skokie, authorities said.

Hughes and Hicks got into the car with the girl and Gadau, who the girl had brought with her, authorities said. Hicks pulled out a handgun and demanded drugs from the girl, who refused.

Hicks shot Gadau in the back and the girl in the face, then Avdic, Hughes, Smith and Hicks took off, authorities said.

Gadau was pronounced dead, and the girl was critically wounded, authorities said. Both were seniors at Niles North High School.

The other four defendants were charged Oct. 5, 2014 and are all awaiting trial, according to Cook County court records.

Hicks, of Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side, was initially questioned in 2014 when he was 17, but was released, police said.

Ly, of Skokie, is next scheduled to appear in court Friday, according to court records. Smith, of Chicago, will appear March 28 and Avdic and Hughes, both of Chicago, are next up March 29.

