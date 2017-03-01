GM Ryan Pace: Jay Cutler’s Status With The Bears Is ‘Fluid’

By Chris Emma–

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS) — Jay Cutler’s status with the Bears is fluid, with the team evaluating its future at quarterback.

As the Bears reportedly shop Cutler to prospective suitors, general manager Ryan Pace is maintaining contact with Cutler’s agent, Bus Cook, and relaying the latest developments. Pace spoke openly and honestly about the ongoing evaluation Wednesday at the NFL Combine.

“A lot’s got to play out,” Pace said. “In general, the quarterback situation — and obviously that’s the hot topic, and it should be — there’s a lot of scenarios right now. There’s a lot of different things that can happen. It is fluid. It’s fluid throughout this week, as we approach free agency and even after free agency.”

The Bears are likely moving forward without Cutler, who has been the team’s starting quarterback for eight seasons. He played in just five games last season, missing time with a thumb injury and then the remainder of the season with a torn labrum.

Cutler is ahead of schedule in a rehab process that began with surgery in December, Pace said.

Many options are on the table for the Bears regarding their future at quarterback, including the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft in late April. Pace and the Bears are preparing to scout potential quarterback options this week at the NFL Combine.

Evaluations will continue for the Bears, who are preparing to part ways with Cutler and find their future at quarterback.

“It’s our responsibility to have a plan in place, which we do, that’s flexible and adaptable as the landscape’s changing,” Pace said. “That’s where we’re at.”

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.