SEVERE STORMS: Elderly Man Killed By Falling Tree | Ottawa "Locked Down ... Streets Are Not Safe" | VIDEO: Drone 2 Surveys Damage | Survivors Dig Through "War Zone Disaster" | Submit Pics/Videos

Illinois Outlasts Michigan State With 73-70 Win

March 1, 2017 10:42 PM

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) –– Malcolm Hill scored 22 points to lead Illinois to a 73-70 win over Michigan State on Wednesday night.

Michigan State had a chance to win the game in the last 10 seconds, but Miles Bridges missed a layup when Illinois’ Te’Jon Lucas stripped the ball away.

Kipper Nichols made one of two free throws to give Illinois a 73-70 lead with three seconds left.

Lourawls Nairn Jr. attempted a 3-pointer with the game clock expiring, but the shot caromed off the backboard, securing the Illini win.

Illinois (18-12, 8-9 Big Ten) shot 45 percent from the field and 11-26 from 3-point range. Leron Black added 15 points and seven rebounds.

Bridges led the way for Michigan State (18-12, 10-7 Big Ten) with 21 points.

 

UP NEXT

Michigan State ends the season with a road tilt at Maryland on Saturday.

Illinois travels to Rutgers on Saturday for its season finale.

(© 2017 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia