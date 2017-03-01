President Trump Pays Tribute To Fallen Navy SEAL At Congress Address

CHICAGO (CBS) – President Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday included a tribute to the widow of a Navy SEAL from Peoria who was killed in a terrorism raid in Yemen.
Carryn Owens fought tears sitting Tuesday night in Washington D.C. among dignitaries and Trump’s family members. The widow of William Ryan Owens, a Navy SEAL from Peoria who was killed less than a month ago in the Trump administration’s first counterterrorism operation, was in attendance as the President paid tribute to her husband.
The President addressed the widow directly. WBBM’s Mike Krauser reports.
“We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of U.S. Navy Special Operator Senior Chief, William Ryan Owens. Ryan died as he lived – a warrior and a hero, battling against terrorism and securing our nation.”
President Trump said it was a highly successful raid. But, the operation was widely criticized as not well thought out. The raid resulted in not only the death of Owens, but loss of lives of civilians, including women and children and the loss of a $75-million aircraft.
“I just spoke to our great General Mattis, who reconfirmed that and I quote ‘Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence.’”
Owens’ father has questioned the necessity and timing of the raid; and has demanded a full investigation. He refused to meet with the President when the family received the remains.