Report: Patriots Not Expected To Trade Jimmy Garoppolo

(CBS) One of the Bears’ options for filling their need for a quarterback of the future appears to be off the board.
In an unexpected twist, the Patriots plan to hang onto 25-year-old backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo instead of putting him on the trade market, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Wednesday morning. The thought was that with 39-year-old Tom Brady still going strong, New England would sell high on Garoppolo’s potential, but that doesn’t appear to be the Patriots’ future path.
Garoppolo was 43-of-63 for 502 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in six games last season, including two starts. He was a second-round draft pick out of Eastern Illinois in 2014.
The Bears hold the No. 3 overall pick, where they could select a quarterback such as Clemson’s Deshaun Watson or Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer.