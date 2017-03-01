Some Of Most Powerful Tornadoes Ever In Chicago Area

CHICAGO (CBS) — The tornado that ripped through the small town of Naplate on Tuesday has been classified as a powerful EF-3, with winds up to 165 miles per hour.

The most common tornado in our area is an EF-2.

Some significant tornadoes to hit the Chicago area:

March 28, 1920: An EF-4 tornado traveled over a 53 mile path, starting in Channahon, moving northeast to Wilmette and over Lake Michigan. The worst damage was in Maywood and Melrose Park. A total of 20 people were killed and 300 injured.

March 4, 1961: A rare tornado hits Chicago. And EF-2 ripped through the South Side—starting at 91st and Western and traveling to 68th Street and Lake Michigan. One person was killed, 115 hurt. The storm caused $7 million in damage.

April 11, 1965: An EF-4 hit McHenry, Crystal Lake and Wauconda, killing six and injuring 75.

April 21, 1967: A massive EF-4 storm cut a 28 mile path from Cherry Valley, to Belvidere and Woodstock. A total of 24 people were killed and 500 injured. Thirteen were killed and 300 injured as 12 buses were tossed around Belvidere High School at dismissal time.

April 21, 1967: A violent EF-4 tornado formed in Palos Hills in Cook County and traveled through Oak Lawn and the South Side of Chicago. A total of 33 people died, and 500 people were injured by this 200 yard wide tornado that traveled 16 miles and caused over $50 million in damage.

June 13, 1976: An EF-4 tornado hit Lemont and traveled for eight miles, leaving $13 million in damage. Two people were killed and 23 injured.

August 28, 1990: A total of 29 people died and 353 people were injured when an EF-5 tornado pulverized Plainfield. It is believed to be the only EF5 tornado to strike in Chicago area.

April 20, 2004: A tornado destroyed more than half of downtown Utica. The EF-3 tornado killed nine people, including eight who died in the basement of the Milestone Bar.

November 17, 2013: : At least two tornadoes that day were rated EF-4, hitting Washington–near Peoria–and New Minden–near St. Louis. A total of six people were killed and dozens more injured in the wake of a 300-mile-long storm line that exploded across the state.

April 9, 2015: An EF-4 killed two women in the town of Fairdale. It was a record-setting year for the number of tornadoes in Illinois: 29.

The EF Scale:

1: 86-110 mph

2: 111-135 mph

3: 136-165 mph

4: 166-200 mph

5: Over 200 mph