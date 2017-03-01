Stolen Van For Disabled Girl Gets Repaired And Refurbished

CHICAGO (CBS) — The family of a disabled Cicero girl was presented with a refurbished van Wednesday, several weeks after it was stolen and badly damaged.
Vanessa Serman looked over the repaired van at Chiquis Car Care in Cicero, which she uses for her 9-year-old disabled daughter, and said she was happy.
“I just want to say thank you to all the people that donated money.”
Town Assessor Emo Cundari says it needed $3,600 in repairs, including work on the wheelchair ramp. Town officials raised $2,000 from residents and businesses to help cover the costs.
The owner of the garage, Juan Ocampo, covered the rest.
“It was a handicapped-accessible vehicle that was donated to them from the Make-A-Wish Foundation,” Cundari said.
Serman said it’s been a nightmare not having the van and not being able to take her daughter to the doctor.