Water Intake Cribs Makes Preservation Chicago’s 2017 Endangered List

CHICAGO (CBS) — Preservation Chicago is out with its latest list of buildings and areas of the city the organization calls “endangered.”
On the list: the water intake cribs in Lake Michigan.
“They always evoke, ‘What the heck is that out there in the lake?’ from a lot of people.”
Ward Miller, executive director of Preservation Chicago, said two of the remaining six cribs are scheduled to be demolished.
His organization wants somebody to step in.
“These could be a great asset – for excursions, and people have contacted us about having museums out there dedicated to the environment and clean water. We’ve also had people interested in restaurants being located on these sites because they’ve got incredible vista views.”
Also on the endangered list: the Union Station Power House in the South Loop, and the Cornell Store and Flats, designed by Walter Burley Griffin, in the Greater Grand Crossing area.