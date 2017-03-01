Woman Found Shot To Death Behind Gary Church

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman was found shot to death Tuesday morning behind a northwest Indiana church.
At 10:18 a.m., officers found 19-year-old Natoria Goines unresponsive with a gunshot wound behind an abandoned church in the 3900 block of Delaware Street in Gary, according to Gary Police Lt. Dawn Westerfield and the Lake County coroner’s office.
Goines, who lived in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Anyone with information should call Det. George Dickerson of the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at (219) 755-3855; or the crime tip line at (866) 274-6347.
