3 Charged With Shooting Teen In Round Lake Beach

CHICAGO (CBS) — Three northwest suburban teens have been charged with shooting a 15-year-old boy on Monday night in Round Lake Beach.
Jose Herrera, 19; Juan Nunez, 18; and Adrian Robledo Garcia, 19, each face felony counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and aggravated battery with a firearm, Round Lake Beach police announced Wednesday evening.
About 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane and found the 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to police and fire officials. He was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and later released.
Detectives determined that Herrera, Nunez and Garcia were in a car when when of them got into an argument over a female, police said. Herrera pulled a gun and shot at another person, but instead hit the 15-year-old who wasn’t involved in the fight, police said.
The three Round Lake teens appeared in court Wednesday. Herrera was jailed on a $200,000 bond, and the others were held on bonds of $100,000 apiece.
