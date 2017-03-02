Alabama’s Cam Robinson Could Upgrade Bears At Tackle

By Chris Emma–

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (CBS) — Offensive tackle Cam Robinson has the confidence it takes to stand on an island with a Myles Garrett for four quarters.

Facing the best edge rushers in football takes technique and consistency. Robinson has showed his abilities through three years of starting at Alabama.

“Just put on the tape,” Robinson said.

A unanimous All-American this past season, Robinson impressed as a junior with the Crimson Tide. He’s considered by some to be the top tackle of a weak group at the position, though much is still up for debate at this point. Pro Football Focus has just one tackle in its top 40 prospects, and that’s Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk.

The Bears could use an upgrade at left tackle, where Charles Leno has outperformed his seventh-round slot from 2014 but hasn’t shown what it takes to be elite on the blind-side. The Bears could look to Robinson if they believe in his value. Such a move could come by trading down in the first round or nabbing him in the second round if he slips.

Robinson certainly believes in himself.

“I definitely feel like I’m the top tackle here,” Robinson said Wednesday.

At the NFL Combine, Robinson has been forced to answer questions about his character after an arrest last summer for a drug and weapons charge. Robinson referred to it as “the elephant in the room,” which he doesn’t want to be defining.

Robinson has also heard questions to his shoulder after choosing not to participate in the bench press. When it comes to Robinson’s game, he hopes the film answers any questions.

“I just try to leave it all on the tape,” he said.

Where Robinson goes in the draft will be interesting. Teams have questions about what he can become, but then there’s a proven track record as an All-American at Alabama. He could be selected in the top 15 or may fall out of the first round.

Robinson has no doubt in himself.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.