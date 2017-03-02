Chance The Rapper To Meet Rauner On Friday To Talk CPS Funding

CHICAGO (CBS) — After their original plans to meet to discuss education funding fell through due to the tornadoes in central and southern Illinois, Chance the Rapper and Gov. Bruce Rauner have rescheduled and will now meet on Friday.

Chance first reached out to the governor last month, after Rauner congratulated the rapper for winning three Grammys.

Thank you Governor, I would love to have meeting with you this week if possible. https://t.co/wFC41NQqGq — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) February 13, 2017

Last week, the two announced they had agreed to meet on Wednesday to discuss education funding for Chicago Public Schools, but that meeting was postponed on Wednesday, hours after tornadoes ripped through central and southern Illinois, killing two people in Ottawa and a one person in Crossville.

Due to the Tornado in southern Illinois, @GovRauner canceled our meeting this morning. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected. — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 1, 2017

Rauner spent the day Wednesday visiting tornado victims in Ottawa and Naplate in central Illinois, and on Thursday was surveying the damage in White County and Jackson County in far southern Illinois.

As of right now, my meeting with @GovRauner is still "cancelled" with no new info on a reschedule. https://t.co/nSCmJVeOBW — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 2, 2017

Thursday afternoon, Chance announced on Twitter the meeting with the governor has been reset for Friday.

“I’m more than appreciative of him taking time to discuss funding CPS,” he said on Twitter.

Update: The Governor and I are now scheduled to meet Friday morning, I'm more than appreciative of him taking time to discuss funding CPS https://t.co/gjCXe6Vs8Q — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) March 2, 2017

Chance, who grew up in the West Chatham neighborhood on the South Side, is a graduate of Jones College Prep High School, one of the city’s best schools.