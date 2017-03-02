Community Helps LaSalle County Family After Tornado Destroys Home

NAPLATE, Ill. (CBS) — A community in Naplate, Illinois came together to support a family after a tornado destroyed their home.
CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.
A tornado ripped through Jason and Rachel Dutton’s LaSalle County home. Friends, family members, co-workers and even strangers donated various items for the Duttons and their dog Chewbacca.
“It’s an amazing feeling to know you’re somewhere where you’re safe,” said Rachel Dutton.
Nicole O’Shea donated her home for the Duttons to sleep in for as long as they need. She said the events of the last few days have made her more appreciative.
“In times like this, it makes you really appreciate every little thing,” O’Shea said.
Jason and Rachel Dutton both said they have realized what is and what is not important after receiving so much community support.