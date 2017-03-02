Cops Release Photos Of Suspect After Woman Fights Off Attacker In Car

CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman managed to fight off a man who forced his way into her car last month in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, and police were hoping surveillance images would help them catch the attacker.
Police said the woman was in her car near Chicago and Damen Avenues around 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 15, when a man walked up to the driver’s side, opened the door, and grabbed her by the chest, then forcefully pushed her down.
The woman managed to push him out of the car, and he ran away and boarded a CTA bus headed west on Chicago Avenue. Police said he was last seen walking north on Kedzie Avenue from Chicago Avenue after getting off the bus.
Police released surveillance images of the man on Wednesday.
Anyone who recognizes the man, or has other information about the attack should call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.