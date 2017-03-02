Fairdale Had Similar Tornado To Ottawa-Naplate Area, And Recovered

“Some of us basically gave our full attention to the recovery process. Our recovery committees rented a trailer, so we were on site every day,” he said.

Bill Nicklas was part of the recovery committee after the Fairdale tornado. He said it disbanded about a month ago because the group reached its goals. Nicklas also admitted the process was time-consuming.

The village of Fairdale in DeKalb County had a similar tornado in April 2015. Two people were killed by the stronger EF-4 and dozens of homes were damaged or destroyed.

FAIRDALE, Ill. (CBS) — People in the Ottawa-Naplate area have a lot of work ahead as they try to recover from this week’s Level 3 tornado. But they could take some tips from a township that dealt with a similar disaster two years ago.

